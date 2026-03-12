ElectricLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Stark becomes first-ever e-motorcycle to win SuperEnduro title

The StaffMarch 12, 2026

Stark Future is once again redefining the limits of two-wheel electric mobility, after the OEM secured the 2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Manufacturers’ Title, marking the first time an electric motorcycle manufacturer has won the title in the series.

Stark secured the 2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Manufacturers’ Title, marking the first time an electric motorcycle manufacturer has won the title in the series. (Photo: Stark Future)

During the season, the Stark Varg EX competed against top manufacturers such as KTM, Husqvarna, and Triumph. Although Billy Bolt won the Prestige individual championship on a Husqvarna, Stark took the top manufacturer spot for overall team performance throughout the series, accumulating the highest total points across the season.

This Manufacturer’s Title is especially significant to the Stark race team, considering it was denied entry to the championship just two years ago, and its championship win reflects the rapid evolution of Stark’s technology and racing program.

“From the beginning, our goal was simple: build the best off-road motorcycles in the world and prove their performance at the highest level of Racing. Winning the FIM SuperEnduro Manufacturers’ World Championship shows what is possible when innovation, engineering, and racing ambition come together.” — Anton Wass, Stark Founder & CEO

The milestone win is just the latest example of Stark showing the capabilities of high-performance electric motorcycles. In November, Swiss mountaineer-rider Jiri Zak, while riding a Stark VARG EX, set a new Guinness World Record altitude mark for motorcycles, riding to 22,044 ft. on Chile’s Los Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano in the world.

And Stark says it’s not slowing down on its R&D. Following a Q1 earnings call, the company reported more than 200% year-over-year sales growth in January, and plans on expanding its footprint beyond off-road and into larger street motorcycle categories.

With its latest enduro success and R&D commitment that would bring the manufacturer into the street segment — and its ability to remain profitable — dealers should pay close attention to Stark when evaluating their electric inventory strategy.  

