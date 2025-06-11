DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Ohio city council approves Harley dealer for one-day tattoo fundraiser

The StaffJune 11, 2025

Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson has been granted a conditional use permit to host a one-day tattoo event on June 13, following unanimous approval by the Brook Park City Council.

Rock-N-Roll City H-D has been approved for a one-day tattoo fundraiser by the City Council. Ten percent of all profits will be donated to the Cleveland American Veterans Association in support of local veterans. (Image: Rock-N-Roll City H-D/Facebook)

The permit was approved as an emergency measure during the May 20 council meeting, allowing the resolution to take immediate effect ahead of the event, which will take place at the dealership. The site lies within the city’s U-7 zoning district, which requires special authorization for events of this nature.

According to reporting by Maura Zurick of Cleveland.com, the permit proposal was originally presented during a May 5 public hearing before the Brook Park Planning Commission, which recommended its approval.

Councilman Brian Poindexter, who chairs the planning commission, says the event’s charitable goal and limited duration helped garner unanimous support.

“For me, I voted in favor of it for a couple of reasons,” Poindexter says in a News Sun report. “First, it is only a one-day event and the conditional use permit is only good for that one day. Secondly, the event is going to raise money for charity.”

Rock-N-Roll City H-D is featuring tattoo artists Tim Worthen and Alex Molnar from 252 Tattoo for the event, which will benefit local veterans. (Photo: Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

Rock-N-Roll City H-D is featuring tattoo artists Tim Worthen and Alex Molnar from 252 Tattoo for the event. Ten percent of all profits will be donated to the Cleveland American Veterans Association in support of local veterans.

Source: Cleveland.com

