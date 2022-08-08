American Road Group acquires four Harley-Davidson dealerships

American Road Group (ARG) announced today that it has purchased all four Ohio Motorcycle Group (OMG) dealerships, including Rock-n-Roll City Harley-Davidson (Cleveland), Adventure Harley-Davidson (Dover, Ohio), Rubber City Harley-Davidson (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) and Mad River Harley-Davidson (Sandusky, Ohio), from previous owners Mike and Franscene Davis.

The names and locations of the dealerships will remain the same and customers can expect to see the same group of team members at these dealerships who long have striven to provide outstanding service.

The addition of OMG’s superlative locations brings the ARG collection of Harley-Davidson dealerships and merchandise stores to 13 locations along the East Coast from Florida to New England. ARG ranks among the nation’s largest Harley-Davidson dealership groups.

ARG, established in 2000, is owned by Steve and Anne Deli. Other ARG locations include Orlando Harley-Davidson (Orlando, FL), Laconia Harley-Davidson (Meredith, NH), Wildcat Harley-Davidson (London, KY), Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson (Tannersville, PA), as well as retail merchandise stores in sought after destinations including Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Key West, Florida.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Ohio market and building off of the rich history OMG has cultivated over the years in each of its communities,” said Anne Deli. “We plan to continue this customer-first mentality while implementing our processes to make sure to maintain the high level of customer experiences these dealerships have provided for years.”

Josh Smiley, chief operating officer, has over 20 years’ experience leading Harley-Davidson dealerships. He oversees all motorcycle-related areas across the company. He is a hands-on leader who has managed motorcycle sales, fixed operations, finance and has been a general manager. Training and building winning, process-oriented teams in motorcycle sales and finance has been a particular focus. Smiley led Orlando Harley-Davidson to be a top 5 volume dealership in the country and a record-setting Laconia Motorcycle Week two years in a row. Smiley started his career in Ohio.

“Our team has a strong background with experience and knowledge of the motorcycle culture in the state of Ohio,” said Smiley. “We understand the desirable riding opportunities these markets have to offer and are looking forward to welcoming these dealerships and Ohio Bike Week as part of the ARG family.”

Advertisement