Rubber City H-D rebranded as Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson in Akron, Ohio

Rubber City Harley-Davidson has announced a name change to Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson, effective immediately.

American Road Group's Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson was previously Rubber City H-D. The dealership will run out of its current spot in the greater Akron area until a new location is found. (Photo: ARG)

Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson first entered Cuyahoga Falls in 2012 under the name Rubber City Harley-Davidson and is currently located just off Rt 8 at 1120 Main Street. Its sister stores in Ohio include Adventure Harley-Davidson (Dover, OH), Rock-n-Roll City Harley-Davidson (Cleveland, OH) and Mad River Harley-Davidson (Sandusky, OH and home of Ohio Bike Week).

“We are thrilled to announce the name change and rebranding campaign for Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson,” said ARG COO and Co-Owner Josh Smiley. “Rubber City Harley has built a strong reputation within the community, and we are looking to expand upon that to better serve our large customer base in the Akron/Canton market. Hall of Fame is a strong name with rich ties to the community alongside the nationally recognized Pro Football Hall of Fame, currently undergoing a $700M renovation to Hall of Fame Village just down the street in Canton.”

Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson is part of American Road Group (ARG), a collection of iconic Harley-Davidson dealership and merchandise stores and one of the largest Harley-Davidson dealership groups in the country.

Hall of Fame Harley-Davidson will operate at its current location with plans to relocate soon.

Steve and Anne Deli established ARG in 2000. It has since grown to 13 dealership locations including the Ohio locations listed above, Orlando Harley-Davidson (Orlando, FL), Laconia Harley-Davidson (Meredith, NH and home of Laconia Motorcycle Week), Wildcat Harley-Davidson (London, KY), Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson (Tannersville, PA) as well as retail merchandise stores in sought after destinations including Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Key West, FL.