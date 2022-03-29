Dealership gets new owner due to retirement

The latest buy-sell transaction in the dealership space comes in the waning days of Q1 2022, when the 11th such acquisition of the year has happened.

Powersports Business has learned that American Road Group (ARG) purchased Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on March 29, from Jim and Linda Schlier.

ARG, established in 2000 and owned by Steve and Anne Deli, now has nine locations, including Orlando Harley-Davidson (Orlando, FL); Laconia Harley-Davidson (Meredith, NH); Wildcat Harley-Davidson (London, KY), as well as retail merchandise stores in sought after destinations including Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Key West, Florida.

The dealership will report to Josh Smiley, chief operating officer of American Road Group. He has over 20 years experience in leading Harley-Davidson dealerships and oversees all ARG’s motorcycle-related areas across the company. Smiley is a seasoned Harley-Davidson manager and enthusiast with an unparalleled track record of growth, customer satisfaction and employee mentoring.

“Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson is a strategic addition to the American Road Group family in both location and opportunity,” Smiley said. “Not only does the Pocono Mountain area have a strong audience of Harley-Davidson riders and motorcycle tourism, it is another iconic destination added to the company.”

Steve Deli, CEO, has a distinguished history with Harley-Davidson. He led the re-capitalization and then initial public offering of Harley in the 1980s when he was an investment banker. He is credited by Harley-Davidson in Well Made in America with being among Harley’s “saviors” and is featured at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. Later, Steve conceived of, founded, and led what is today Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Anne Deli, president, likewise has a remarkable connection to Harley-Davidson. Following a career at leading Madison Avenue advertising and branding firms in New York, she became the first woman vice president of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, responsible for Global Marketing and Licensing. She is a native of Milwaukee and coincidentally grew up next to William Harley, son of the founder of Harley-Davidson.

In addition, American Road Group has tremendous depth and strength in its senior leadership team that it will leverage in the new business, including Brian Daly, chief financial officer; Kelly McDaniel, operations director; and Nicki Snyder, marketing director. Daly manages finance, accounting, IT and related areas with 15 years of Harley-Davidson experience. McDaniel has 20 years with the company and is responsible for multiple departments including general merchandise, human resources, facilities and Riding Academy. Snyder has over 15 years experience in marketing and advertising strategy for multi-dealership Harley-Davidson groups. She handles all areas of traditional and digital marketing, events and community relations.

2022 Dealership Transactions as provided to Powersports Business

January 2022

Addicted Powersports - Buys Cycle City Wyoming (WY)

MOMS – Buys Enfield Motorsports (CT) and Valley Motorsports (MA)

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson closes (PA)

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul – Buys Bison Thunder Motorcycle (MN)

Zia Powersports – Adds Lone Star Powersports (TX)

Storm Lake Honda – Buys Schuelke Powersports (IA)

RumbleOn – Buys RideNow Beach Boulevard (FL)

February 2022

Ken and Joe's Powersports acquired (CA)

Four Corners Harley-Davidson and Four Corners Powersports acquired (CO)

March 2022

Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson closes (CO)