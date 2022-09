Rossiter’s Harley-Davidson in Sarasota, Florida, owned by Rick Rossiter since 1990, has been acquired and the name has been changed to Adrenaline Harley-Davidson.

Josh Russom and Andrew Campbell of Momentum Holdings took over ownership of the new Adrenaline Harley-Davidson this week as Rossiter heads off into retirement. A remodel is already underway at Adrenaline H-D.

Here's the Instagram post from Adrenaline Harley-Davidson.