Dealership adds third location with acquisition

With more than 45 years of owning powersports dealerships, a dealership group has added its third location thanks to a recent acquisition.

Iron Pony Motorsports Group, with locations in Mansfield and Columbus, Ohio, has purchased Affordable Powersports of Carroll, Ohio.

Plans are for the Carroll location to offer a smaller version of the Columbus store, including providing more accessories, parts and apparel. It will be another milestone in Iron Pony’s plan to help grow the industry and develop solid multi-line powersports dealerships throughout the state of Ohio.

This acquisition marks a key step for Iron Pony Motorsports Group as it strengthens its commitment to the industry, while having the flexibility to support the community in the new location.

Tammy Jones, vice president and co-owner of Iron Pony Motorsports, is originally from the area and her mother still resides there. This purchase marks this occasion as a special homecoming for Jones and her family.

Affordable Powersports, LLC operations have been fully handed over to Iron Pony Motorsports Group as of May 6. All existing staff of the current dealership in Carroll, Ohio have been offered positions with Pony Powersports Group, or Iron Pony Motorsports. Look for major upgrades to this location in the near future.