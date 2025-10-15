DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Eighth annual St. Pete BikeFest returns to Clearwater, Florida in November

The StaffOctober 15, 2025

The rumble returns to Florida’s Gulf Coast this fall as OCC Road House & Museum and Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson host the Eighth Annual St. Pete BikeFest, running Nov. 20–23, 2025.

Presented by OCC Road House, Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, The Fran Haasch Law Group, and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, BikeFest delivers a packed schedule of concerts, bike shows, vendor expos, and adrenaline-fueled entertainment. (Photos: Bert’s Bikefest/Facebook)

Billed as the West Coast of Florida’s biggest motorcycle and music celebration, the four-day event draws tens of thousands of riders and fans from across the country. Presented by OCC Road House, Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, The Fran Haasch Law Group, and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, BikeFest delivers a packed schedule of concerts, bike shows, vendor expos, and adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

Entertainment lineup

More than a dozen national and regional acts will perform across two stages, including headline performances by Homegrown Zac Brown Tribute and Bearded Brother’s Band (Thursday), Pete Hunt Band and Creed Fisher (Friday), and Shovelhed with Blackberry Smoke (Saturday). All concerts are free, with VIP seating for evening shows available.

Bike and ride highlights

The Ride-In Bike Show takes place Saturday, Nov. 22, at OCC Road House, with free registration beginning at 11 a.m. and awards at 3 p.m. Categories include choppers, baggers, vintage, stock, metric/sport bikes, and Paul Sr.’s Choice Award.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers will lead a charity ride over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The ride is free to join, with staging at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

Festival features

Vendor Row will showcase dozens of motorcycle gear, apparel, and accessory brands throughout the weekend. The Adrenaline Zone brings extra excitement with events like parachute jumps, pro wrestling, burnout exhibitions, and axe throwing.

Admission to the festival and daytime concerts is free. For schedules, lodging info, and VIP tickets, visit SaintPeteBikeFest.com.

