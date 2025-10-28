The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) hosted hundreds of riders, industry figures and Hall of Famers at its campus in Pickerington, Ohio, for the 2025 AMA Hall of Fame Days, held Oct. 23–26. The four-day celebration honored the people and passion that continue to drive the motorcycle community forward.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inducted its 2025 Class on Thursday, Oct. 23, welcoming six new members to its illustrious collection of Hall of Famers during the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Photo Credit: Willy Browning)

“AMA Hall of Fame Days is a grand celebration of all of the amazing individuals in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame that have helped foster a thriving motorcycle community throughout the United States,” says AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “This week reminds us how strong motorcyclists are when we work together, and the strides we’ve made to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.”

Induction ceremony

The event opened Thursday with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, welcoming six new members: Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, Chad Reed and Ryan Young. A cocktail reception, autograph session and silent auction followed at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.

Scenic ride

Friday featured the Heritage Adventure Ride, which took participants on a scenic tour through southern Ohio, while Saturday offered on-campus competition and entertainment. The AMA Adventure X Time Trials, Pitbike Moto races and a Vintage Trials round hosted by Trials Inc. brought high-energy racing to the AMA grounds.

The AMA also hosted a large group of Hall of Famers, industry leaders, and motorcyclists at its campus from Oct. 23-26 for AMA Hall of Fame Days! (Photo: AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame)

Bike night

Festivities concluded Saturday evening with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night, featuring live entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and a screening of Motorcycle Mary. A seminar led by Ruth Belcher, Amanda Knapp and AMA Board Member Maggie McNally paid tribute to the late Hall of Famer Mary McGee, highlighting her legacy as a trailblazer in motorcycling.

All proceeds from the weekend supported the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, which funds the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and its mission to preserve motorcycling’s history in the U.S.

Dealers and industry members interested in supporting the AMA’s ongoing preservation and education efforts can learn more or donate at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/support-the-hall-of-fame/donate.