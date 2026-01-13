Sherco U.S. doubles down on premium product and star power

Sherco U.S. is making a strong early-2026 push in the American off-road market, pairing an ultra-limited, factory-inspired motorcycle release with the addition of two of the most respected names in U.S. competition riding.

The company has confirmed it will bring a very limited number of Sherco Xtrem Edition models to the U.S. market. (Photos: Sherco U.S.)

The company has confirmed it will bring a very limited number of Sherco Xtrem Edition models to the U.S., while also announcing new partnerships with 14-time Trials National Champion Pat Smage and AMA Hall of Famer and eight-time National Enduro Champion Mike Lafferty.

Limited-Run Xtrem Edition

Sherco’s Xtrem Edition models are designed to closely mirror the machines used by the official Sherco Factory Team and are aimed at riders seeking top-tier performance straight off the showroom floor. Sherco U.S. emphasized that the Xtrem Edition is not a cosmetic package, but a purpose-built model loaded with factory-level components.

Key features include an Akrapovič silencer, AXP Extreme skid plate with linkage protection, AXP radiator guards, carbon front brake disc guard, SCAR handlebars, CNC-machined reinforced brake disc guards, quick-release axles, reinforced chain guide, traction straps, and factory-style Xtrem graphics. Additional details include machined footrests, blue anodized hardware, and Polisport clutch and ignition cover protectors.

“This is not a graphics package or a cosmetic upgrade. The Xtrem Edition is a purpose-built machine outfitted with the same type of equipment the factory riders rely on. Availability is intentionally limited, making this one of the most exclusive Sherco models ever offered in the United States.” — Keith Obermeyer, national sales manager for Sherco U.S.

Sherco U.S. is encouraging interested customers to contact dealers quickly due to the limited allocation.

Pat Smage

Adding to the momentum, Sherco U.S. has welcomed long-time Sherco rider and 14-time AMA NATC Trials Champion Pat Smage into an expanded role with the brand. Smage will continue competing in the NATC Nationals aboard a Sherco ST-F 300 Factory in 2026, while also serving as a trials sales representative.

In that role, Smage will attend club events, support consumer demos, assist with trackside support, and act as a brand ambassador at select AMA National Hard Enduro Championship rounds.

“Pat has accomplished so much in his career as a competitor, and we’re excited to have him in our company doing what he knows best,” — Sherco U.S. President James “Jim Bob” Jordan.

Mike Lafferty

Sherco U.S. has also brought on off-road legend Mike Lafferty as a brand ambassador. Lafferty, an eight-time national champion with 71 national wins, will represent Sherco at rides, races, demo events, and dealer-facing activities across the country.

In addition to public-facing appearances, Lafferty will serve on Sherco U.S.’s steering committee, helping shape programs and consumer experiences as the brand expands its U.S. footprint.

“Mike has been the all-American hero for many motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide,” Jordan says. “Having someone with his depth of experience and knowledge is a huge asset for our organization.”

Lafferty, who spent three decades with KTM as both a rider and employee, said he was impressed by Sherco’s motorcycles and the direction of the new U.S. distributorship.

Growth strategy

Taken together, the limited Xtrem Edition release and the addition of two high-profile ambassadors signal Sherco U.S.’s intent to grow deliberately in the American market by combining premium product, race credibility, and grassroots engagement.

For dealers, the strategy points to exclusivity on the showroom floor, increased brand visibility at events and demos, and added support from two of the most recognizable figures in U.S. off-road competition.