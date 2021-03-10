VP Racing fuels develops new trials fuel for motorcycles

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, has announced the launch of VP Trials 2ST – a purposefully built fuel designed to address the specific performance needs of trials motorcycle engines.

"VP is always up for a challenge," said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP, in the announcement. "So when FactoryONE Motorsports came to us and asked if we could develop a fuel for the unique riding style of trials bikes, we were all in. Over the past year, we worked with Sherco and their top riders to develop a fuel that would accelerate clean and crisp, from low RPMs to full throttle, to help improve the performance for the demands of trials riding."

Trials engines are very different in how they perform, idle and load, leading to responsiveness variations. Trials bike engines have extremely heavy flywheels that the rider must spool up before releasing the clutch. As a result, the engines must smoothly rev from idle to thousands of RPM instantly and then back to idle without loading up or hesitation. VP Trials 2ST eliminates engine load and hesitation issues, as it is formulated for maximum consistency and clean-burning performance in Trials bikes.

"FactoryONE Motorsports discovered a need for a better fuel for trials motorcycles," said Ron Sallman, President of FactoryONE Motorsports. "The variations in pump gas from state to state, as well as by elevation, played a major part in why we saw such vast performance differences from national event to national event. That is why we went to the leader in race fuels, the gold standard, so to say, to develop the best fuel possible for trials bikes. VP Racing Fuels jumped in headfirst and worked on formulation after formulation to develop the perfect burning fuel. We can't thank them enough for the time and investment they took to help the global trials community."

Team FactoryONE is a multi-time U.S. AMA championship observed trials team and newly formed enduro team led by some of the business's top riders, including 11x AMA Champion Pat Smage.

"It’s really cool to see a company as big as VP put so much effort into designing a trials-specific product, and I appreciate the effort they put into it," said Smage. "The Trials 2ST fuel runs a lot cleaner than any very high octane "race gas" that I have tried in the past and provides great power for my Sherco. Hopefully, that leads to more cleans in the sections."