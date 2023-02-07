VP Racing Fuels launches rebrand

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., has announced the launch of a new identity for the corporation, its products and programs. VP will immediately begin transitioning to the "VP Racing" moniker and a refreshed logo.

"We are excited to announce an updated identity for VP," said Alan Cerwick, president and CEO, VP Racing. "This change is a better reflection of the vitality of our company and its ever-expanding product and service lines."

VP will immediately transition to the "VP Racing" moniker and a refreshed logo.

For the past decade, VP has been charging into new areas of business and new product categories, entering the motor oil market for performance/racing and passenger cars, outdoor equipment fuels, fuel additives, coolants, appearance products, jug containers, diesel contamination prevention products, UAV/UAS fuels, hand sanitizer and specialty chemicals. VP has branded nearly 400 gas stations, oil change centers, car washes and marinas.

"We are immensely proud that VP remains the global leader in racing fuels with over 80 custom-formulated blends," Cerwick said. "However, we are clearly now much more than race fuel."

For more information about VP Racing Fuels and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit www.vpracingfuels.com.