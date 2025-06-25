Honda has deepened its long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross by joining its Annual Disaster Giving Program, pledging $1 million per year to support disaster preparedness, relief, and recovery efforts across the U.S.

Honda’s contribution helps the Red Cross respond more quickly and efficiently wherever the need arises. (Photo: American Honda)

The new funding commitment, which took effect April 1, 2025, reflects Honda’s proactive approach to corporate social responsibility and builds on decades of support for communities impacted by natural disasters and national crises. The American Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters annually— from house fires to hurricanes — and Honda’s contribution helps the organization respond more quickly and efficiently wherever the need arises.

“We are proud to build on our longstanding commitment to American Red Cross disaster recovery efforts,” says Jennifer Thomas, SVP of corporate affairs at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This program strengthens the Red Cross’ ability to provide immediate relief in the very communities where our associates, dealers, and customers live and work.”

Honda’s support has historically included aid following events like the 9/11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and, more recently, the 2024 tornadoes near its Ohio manufacturing facilities and wildfires in Los Angeles.

This move underscores Honda’s values-driven leadership and its long-term commitment to community resilience. As disasters increase in frequency and intensity, forward-thinking support like this helps ensure rapid mobilization of resources to protect people, property, and livelihoods.

“Honda’s ongoing generosity allows us to stand ready at a moment’s notice. They’re a model of how corporate partners can help meet rising needs across the country.” — Red Cross CEO Cliff Holtz.

The initiative is part of Honda’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts, including work through the Honda USA Foundation in areas such as education, the environment, mobility, and traffic safety. More details are available at csr.honda.com.