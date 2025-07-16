Kubota donates $100K towards Texas flood recovery

In response to the floods that swept through Kerrville and surrounding areas of central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend, Kubota North America will assist in the clean-up and restoration efforts by donating construction equipment, generators, and $100,000 to help the affected communities recover from the disaster.

Kubota North America says it has donated construction equipment, generators, and $100,000 towards central Texas flood relief. (Photo: Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country)

Working in partnership with regional Kubota dealers Ewald Kubota and Texas Ag Equipment, both based in areas where the floods hit the hardest — Fredericksburg and Alpine — Kubota will direct the funding to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. This effort will ensure immediate aid reaches those who need it most.

“We’re all heartbroken by what happened in Kerr County and the surrounding communities. We hope that our assistance can offer meaningful support to first responders, recovery teams, and residents as they work through the difficult and ongoing process of debris removal, clean-up, and recovery. Kubota stands with these communities as they face the challenging days ahead.” — Alex Woods, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation.



Kubota North America says it remains committed to supporting the communities where its employees, customers, and dealers live and work, especially during times of crisis. In addition to the company’s direct support, Kubota is launching a matching gifts campaign for employees wishing to contribute to the relief effort. Throughout July, Kubota will match employee donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund up to $25,000 in additional funding.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a 501(c)(3) public charity. The organization will directly distribute funds to vetted local organizations providing rescue, relief, recovery services, and flood assistance. The fund will support impacted Texas communities including Boerne, Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.

All donations are tax-deductible, and you will receive a receipt for your gift. For more information about how to help, visit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.



