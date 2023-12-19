Kubota reveals 2024 Sidekick UTV

Kubota has revealed its 2024 Sidekick UTV, offering utility performance, versatility and durability. When a job needs to be done or the great outdoors calls, the Sidekick provides a 54 horsepower gas engine with 48 lb-ft. of torque to quickly get riders where they need to be, even under load.

The Sidekick features an ergonomic meter panel steering wheel and shift knob, along with bright LED headlights and convenience utility features.

The 2024 Sidekick’s 54 horsepower gasoline engine produces speeds up to 40 mph. Photo courtesy of Kubota

The Sidekick can carry 1,000 pounds and tow up to 1,550 pounds on hills and 2,000 pounds on flat terrain. The smart new Digital Panel alerts riders to all major vehicle functions with seat belt, parking brake, overheating and intermediate gear control indicators, and the white LCD display provides excellent visibility at all times. The ergonomic steering wheel can be adjusted for easier handling and greater comfort.

Various accessories are available including a door set, glass windshield, poly flip windshield, cargo bed extender, WARN VRX 3500 winch and more. A two-year/1,000-hour warranty is included and the MSRP is listed as low as $14,499.00.