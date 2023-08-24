Segway Powersports unveils UT10 Crew UTV models

Segway Powersports has revealed the all-new UT10 Crew model, expected to arrive in authorized dealerships by early September 2023.

The UT10 Crew platform was built from the ground up to deliver class-leading performance, safety, comfort, and technology features to enhance work and play experiences. Housing a 1000cc parallel-twin DOHC 4-Stroke engine, this powerplant boasts an impressive 105 horsepower with 70 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a 1,000-pound bed capacity, and 2,500-pound standard towing capacity, the UT10 Crew can tackle demanding jobs. It comes in two unique trim packages, the S (Standard) and the P (Premium).

Click on the image to watch the keynote product announcement video.

“The UT10 Crew signifies the next evolution in utility offroad vehicles by bringing unconventional technology solutions to the powersports market,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations by pushing the boundaries of performance, comfort, and safety while offering uncompromised tech solutions and reliability.”

“The launch of the Utility Crew is nothing short of impressive from our engineering, manufacturing, operations, and marketing teams,” says Shane Wilson, corporate strategic vice president at Segway Powersports. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations, and we have done nothing short of that. Based on dealer and consumer feedback, we have taken a product from concept to production in less than ten months, which is impressive.”

Jason Walling, newly appointed vice president of Sales & Marketing for Segway Powersports, adds, “With an MSRP of $16,999, the UT10 Crew’s features and build quality will undoubtedly disrupt the market. It’s smooth, powerful, and generously equipped with more features than one could expect at this price point.”

The Segway UT10 UTVs are expected to arrive in dealerships in September. Photos courtesy of Segway

UT10 Crew Features

Performance – Fuel-Injected 1000cc parallel-twin DOHC 4-Stroke engine puts out 105 horsepower with 70 lb-ft of torque.

Technology – Smart Commanding Screen (SCS) powered by a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen creates intelligent interactions and integrates with Segway’s Smart Moving App. View live telemetry in real-time or explore surroundings with a map view of local trails and interact with audio/phone.

Suspension – 13 inches of available ground clearance with dual A-Arm front suspension featuring 9.5 inches of travel and dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 11 inches of travel.

Adjustable Electric Power Steering (EPS) – Can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings: standard, comfort, and sport settings for different drivers, terrain, and road conditions.

Undeniable Drive Train – Front and rear locking differentials with optional 2WD, 4WD, and Turf modes.

Structural Stability – With a 19% increase in overall rigidness for improved durability and a 38-degree lateral tilt angle.

Purpose-Built for work and play – With included 4,500-pound winch, 2,500-pound towing capacity, 1,500 payload capacity, and 1,000-pound cargo bed capacity.

Interior – With room for six, includes plenty of storage, premium sewn seats with bolster bottom and contoured backs with Segway branding, premium steering wheel, interior accents, three-point safety restraints, and six cup holders.

Segway UT10 P Crew UTV

UT10 P Crew

MSRP: $16,999 Colors: Bold Black, Innovative Gray, Tensive Red, and Truetimber Prairie Camo Features:

105 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 1000cc Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke Engine

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 10 inches of Wheel Travel

Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 11 inches of Wheel Travel

Front and Rear Locking Differentials

8 Ply Rated 30×10-14 Front and Rear Tires

14-inch Aluminum Wheels

10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

LED Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports

Reverse Camera

Steel Doors

Removable Front and Rear Dry Storage

Rear Seat Storage Compartments

4,500-pound Winch

2,500-pound Towing Capacity

1,500 Payload Capacity

1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity

12 Gallon Fuel Capacity

Six-person Capacity

1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty

Segway UT10 S Crew UTV

UT10 S Crew

MSRP: $14,999 Colors: Innovative Gray and Truetimber® Prairie Camo Features:

105 Horsepower Fuel-Injected 1000cc Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC 4-Stroke Engine

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 10 inches of Wheel Travel

Dual A-Arm Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 11 inches of Wheel Travel

Front and Rear Locking Differentials

8 Ply Rated 27×9-14 Front Tires and 27×11-14 Rear Tires

14-inch Steel Wheels

LED Digital Dash with In-Dash USB Charge Ports

Net Doors

Removable Front and Rear Dry Storage

Rear Seat Storage Compartments

4,500-pound Winch

2,500-pound Towing Capacity

1,500 Payload Capacity

1,000-pound Cargo Bed Capacity

12 Gallon Fuel Capacity

Six-person Capacity

1-Year Consumer Warranty, 90-Day Commercial Warranty