Segway reveals Xafari and Xyber electric bikes

Segway shares its latest advancements in off-road exploration with the introduction of its Xafari and Xyber electric bikes. The new additions are set to launch in late 2024.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the launch of our Segway Xafari and Segway Xyber, representing a significant leap forward in electric bike innovation,” says Alan Zhao, general manager of the Segway E-Bike Division. “These e-bikes embody Segway’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance to our riders. With adjustable features, remarkable stability and advanced connectivity, these bikes redefine what’s possible for off-road adventures.”

Shared features

Active Scene Perception: Based on the perception of the road condition and the user, the vehicle will intelligently make various actions, such as adjusting power output, turning on or off headlights, initiating or locking, etc.

Seamless Connectivity: Integration with Mobile phone Health apps, and Ninebot's vehicle networking platforms.

Advanced Data Monitoring: Real-time tracking of mileage, speed, calories burned, and more.

Comprehensive Anti-Theft Measures: Featuring hidden rear wheel hub locks, Ninebot air lock AC triggering a mobile alarm, GPS functionality, and location-based alarm systems.

All-In-One Smart Cockpit: Integration of smart applications, electronic speakers, sensor headlights, music playback, and intelligent navigation systems on a color display dashboard.

Tailored Operation: Stepless power assistance setting for intuitive and adaptive control, enhancing rider convenience.

Segway Xafari – The Urban Outdoor Explorer

The Segway Xafari boasts a state-of-the-art design and performance enhancements to improve off-road capability. The electric bike has been engineered to tackle the toughest terrains and promises an unrivaled adventure for enthusiasts craving the ultimate ride. Its enhanced intelligent power adjustment system dynamically responds to real-time user status and environmental conditions, ensuring seamless support for riders. With all-terrain tires and a full suspension system, it effortlessly maneuvers diverse landscapes, delivering SUV-like comfort alongside unbeatable versatility.

The Segway Xafari boasts a state-of-the-art design and performance enhancements to improve off-road capability. Photos courtesy of Segway

Key features

One-piece Gravity casting frame, rugged and seamless

Full Suspension System: 80mm front suspension/70mm rear suspension + 26×3.0 inch All-terrain wheel set

913 Watt-Hour High-Energy Density Battery (extending overall range by 30%, higher than average E-Bike in the U.S.)

750W 80Nm Super-Power Motor

Turbo-Charging Supercharger (1kWh around 4 hours)

Easy-Adjustable Height (4’11” to 6’3″)

240110 Segway Xyber Photo credit- Segway-Ninebot

Segway Xyber – The Silent Beast

The Segway Xyber stands out with a distinctive appearance and futuristic design, resonating with trendsetting riders. The electric bike is crafted specifically for two riders. Engineered with a motorcycle-class double cradle frame system, the Xyber ensures unwavering stability and reliability across even the most challenging and rugged landscapes. The extra-large seat cushion enhances comfort for both riders, ensuring a luxurious experience on extended adventures.

The Segway Xyber has a distinctive appearance and futuristic design and is crafted for two riders.

Key features

175Nm Torque High-Speed Motor, Acceleration: 0-19.8 mph in 2.5 seconds

Can equip two batteries within the frame of 1440 Watt-Hour to extend the total range up to 95 Miles

Full Suspension System:120mm front suspension/120mm rear suspension

Customized Ultra-Wide Tires