Segway Powersports adds six to sales force

Segway Powersports has announced the addition of six experienced industry hires to help drive its sales, service and branding objectives. As Segway Powersports continues its expansion and upward growth trajectory in the U.S. market, and with dealer partners being added by the day, the company is pleased to announce the following new additions to its sales team:

Mo Bojku is a 20‐year veteran of the powersports industry. He comes to Segway with previous district sales manager and dealership experience in the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania territories. He has a genuine passion for the powersports industry and enjoys working with brands and products he's interested in and enthusiastic about. In his new role, he's excited to showcase Segway's commitment to innovation and cutting‐edge technology while cultivating customer relationships based on trust, empathy, and effective communication.

Mo Bojku

Michael Rickman is a lifetime offroad enthusiast who grew up racing dirt bikes. His career path led him to the automotive industry, where he spent the last ten years in sales and finance. With his combined automotive and powersports backgrounds, he's excited to bring new perspectives on growth strategies to Segway, where he's been tasked with improving brand presence and customer satisfaction in Texas and Oklahoma. For Rickman, joining the Segway team means being part of a company that pushes boundaries. He looks forward to disrupting the market with elevated dealer and consumer experiences.

Michael Rickman

Kelly Rees has been involved in the powersports industry since 2008, when he opened a performance motorcycle shop. His experience behind the counter has taught him that the long‐term success of a brand's dealer partners is ultimately the path to success for everyone. He understands that everyone has different ways of achieving their goals, and he hopes to share his market insights with other Segway staff and learn from their experiences. Rees will proudly represent and educate dealers about Segway's innovative, exciting, high performance powersports offroad vehicles in his new role.

Kelly Rees

Adam Hindle is excited to bring his passion for powersports, in‐depth industry knowledge, and customer‐centric approach to his new regional business manager role. He's eager to make a meaningful impact and contribute to Segway's success by helping the brand continue to grow and thrive in the U.S. market by bringing a lifelong passion, understanding, and enthusiasm for powersports to his new role. Hindle also has a wealth of knowledge about powersports products and the thrill they provide to end users, allowing him to personally connect with dealer partners and end users on a deeper level.

Adam Hindle

James Wagner grew up racing motocross and still does to this day. He is a 20‐year veteran of the powersports industry and brings many years of relationship‐building, industry knowledge, and enthusiasm to his new role with Segway. His selling style focuses on relationships, getting to know everybody in each dealership, doing what you say you will do, and under‐promise and over‐deliver. In his new role, Wagner is tasked with building upon existing Segway dealer relationships while adding new business partners in his region.

James Wagner

Gary Sargent got his first motorcycle at age three and has dedicated his life to the powersports industry for the past 25 years. After opening a small motorcycle repair shop upon graduating high school, Sargent helped transition one of his father's fourth‐generation auto dealerships to a full‐line powersports dealership. There he helped several OEM manufacturers increase their brand recognition in his region. He is thrilled to join a company that embraces technology and innovation and looks forward to helping grow the Segway Powersports brand in the Pacific Northwest.

Gary Sargent

"With our continued growth and success in the U.S. market, the timing was right to add to our group of talented, industry‐experienced sales representatives," says Jason Walling, newly appointed vice president of sales and marketing. "As we continue to up the ante in the ATV and UTV segments with modern designs built for ultimate performance, it was crucial that we add new team members that speak the language of powersports and can foster long‐term relationships with our dealer partners while driving consumer demand for our powersports line. We're proud (and honored) to add these six extremely talented sales professionals to our staff. We'd like to officially welcome Mo Bojku, Michael Rickman, Kelly Rees, Adam Hindle, James Wagner, and Gary Sargent to the Segway Powersports Family."

All six regional business managers begin calling Segway dealers starting July 14. For more information, visit the U.S. Segway website at SegwayPowersports.us or follow them on social media at @segwaypowersportsus.

