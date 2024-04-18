Segway Powersports and Octane announce financing partnership

Segway Powersports and Octane announced a new partnership to provide promotional financing for customers in the U.S. Effective April 1, prime and non-prime consumers are eligible for financing on Segway’s entire range of utility vehicles and sport side-by-sides, courtesy of Octane’s in-house

lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

Authorized Segway Powersports Dealers can now leverage Octane’s streamlined digital financing process, along with attractive terms and flexible rates, to enhance the consumer purchasing experience. From now until the end of April, Segway is offering 0% APR for 60 months on 23MY inventory and 0% APR for 48 months on select 24MY inventory.

“Octane has proven to be an excellent fit for Segway Powersports and our customers,” says Jason Walling, VP of Sales and Marketing for Segway. “By offering a full spectrum of lending solutions, Segway Powersports dealers now have multiple options for financing Segway Powersports products and accessories. We firmly believe that the combined strengths of Segway’s industry-leading products and Octane’s expertise in consumer retail financing will further stimulate retail sales and increase market share.”

Gabriel Cruz, marketing director of Segway, shares that the company is rapidly growing and needs the right partners to support its growth. “By partnering attractive low-rate financing options with industry-leading products, we are creating a tool for our dealers to attract new customers and expand their customer base,” he says. “This strategic approach not only helps dealers move inventory but makes the Segway products more accessible and appealing, driving demand in a challenging economy.”

“We’re excited to partner with Segway to provide fast, easy and accessible financing options that help their customers to experience the outdoors,” says Jon Vestal, senior VP and head of Growth at Octane. “By combining broad credit coverage with a seamless, digital experience, we’re able to connect people with their passions through one of the fastest growing players in the industry.”