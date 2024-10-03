Segway reveals DRT Motorsports custom-built Villain

Segway Powersports, DRT Motorsports, and various industry partners teamed up to create a Villain build for the Sand Sports Super Show. Segway’s latest Shop Talk episode highlights this build. In the episode, Jake McGeorge visits the DRT Motorsports booth to take a closer look and dive deep into the stunning build put together for the show and nationwide marketing activations. The Villain showcases all the new and exciting aftermarket parts available for the Segway Villain SX10.

The DRT Motorsports custom-built Segway will be featured in multiple videos on the Segway Powersports US Social Channels showcasing parts from various industry partners. Photo courtesy of Segway

Episode four of Segway’s Shop Talk series is a long-form deep dive into ‘Creamsicle’ built by UTV Source. Segway shares that these contrasting builds showcase how quickly the aftermarket has come on board with the Segway Villain and how consumers have great options to make their Segway uniquely theirs.

“After months of hard work, it is incredible to see the DRT Motorsports built Segway Villain in person,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director at Segway Powersports. “This truly is a testament to the customizability of these machines, and we are incredibly grateful to have amazing aftermarket partners in the industry like DRT who are developing parts and accessories that allow Segway customers to make their machine truly one of a kind.”

“Our mission was to build the ultimate Segway Villain for the biggest SXS event of the year,” says Landon McMath, president of DRT Motorsports. “We combined DRT accessories, custom in-house fabrication, and many great industry partners’ products to build a truly unique SXS on a great vehicle platform. We couldn’t be happier with how this project came together and are thankful for Segway’s support.”

The new Shop Talk episode is live now on YouTube, along with partner spotlights featuring KC HiLiTES and PRP Seats, both featured on the DRT Motorsports Build: