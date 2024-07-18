Segway Powersports launches factory racing team

Segway Powersports has launched Segway Factory Racing, a program and team that will create a pathway for young enthusiasts to enter the sport and achieve their full potential. Segway Factory Racing will attract and nurture the next generation of competitive racing enthusiasts while also growing the industry by appealing to a new cohort of customers.

“Segway Powersports has always been at the forefront of innovation, and with Segway Factory Racing, we are bringing that same spirit to the world of off-road racing,” says Jason Walling, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Segway Powersports US. “We are excited to inspire and empower a new generation of racers who share our passion for adventure and technological advancement.”

Segway Factory Racing is more than a racing team, it is a strategic initiative to drive growth within the off-road racing industry. At the heart of Segway Factory Racing is a robust development program designed to identify and cultivate emerging talent. Segway is partnering with three up-and-coming racers who have extensive pedigrees in their short tenures. These racers align with Segway Factory Racing’s key strategic goals of brand expansion and attracting a younger and more tech-savvy consumer.

Pictured left to right are Segway Factory Racing’s Kennedy Singleton, Wyatt Hastings, and Brooklyn Singleton. Photo courtesy of Segway

Brooklyn Singleton – Brooklyn started racing at eight years old and has been competing since 2018, racing in various classes, including the 170/250cc, 800cc and under, and the 1000cc women’s N/A class. In 2023, she added Class 11 (VW bug) racing to her accomplishments. Brooklyn has been featured in UTV Action Magazine, a Speed Sport documentary titled “Welcome to Funville,” and an eight-minute recap video on AOE.tv of her inaugural Class 11 race.

Kennedy Singleton – Kennedy started racing at age six and became a force to be reckoned with shortly after. In 2022, she ventured into Ultra 4 endurance racing, where she secured 1st place in her debut race. At the end of 2022, Kennedy competed in the final round of the Texas Outlaw series, earning 1st, 3rd, and 4th place finishes in her respective classes. Throughout the same year, Kennedy was featured in a three-page article in UTV Action Magazine and showcased in a Speed Sport documentary titled “Welcome to Funville”.

Wyatt Hastings – Wyatt started racing quads and dirt bikes at age five, participating in competitive races at a small track in Ephrata, Washington. After breaking his leg during a dirt bike race, he focused on riding quads for the next five years. In 2018, at age 12, he moved to UTVs and began racing competitively. During the first year, he had the opportunity to race in amateur SXS classes, competing against drivers who were older and more experienced than him. Hastings has continued improving his driving skills and abilities while competing in events up and down the West Coast, primarily in the Pacific Northwest. His results speak for themselves, with race wins and championships in various classes and disciplines. He was also featured on the cover of Dirt Wheels Magazine.

Segway Powersports invites racing enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the general public to celebrate the launch of Segway Factory Racing, and shares that together, the industry can pave the way for an inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced era of off-road racing.