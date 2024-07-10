Segway Powersports hosted its 2024 Segway Global Dealer Conference from June 26-28, drawing over 100 global dealers and more than 10 international media outlets to the event. The conference marked a significant milestone in the company’s history, offering a platform for strategic discussions, product launches, and hands-on experiences.

The conference was themed, “Embrace Evolution,” symbolizing Segway’s commitment to technological innovation, product development, and strategic positioning to swiftly respond to market trends.

The 2024 Segway Global Dealer Conference was held in China from June 26-28. Photos courtesy of Segway Powersports

Segway Powersports’ senior executives led attendees through an insightful retrospective of the company’s development journey and unveiled the “WWW+” global development strategy, representing Wisdom, Wired, Win-Win, and + (more possibilities). This new vision aims to enhance Segway’s presence worldwide by integrating advanced technology, expansive market reach, and strategic partnerships.

In-depth discussions on the brand empowerment strategy were also a key focus, with comprehensive support policies introduced across various dimensions, including product development, marketing initiatives, brand enhancement, and collaborative ventures. Segway emphasized that brand empowerment is not just a slogan but a call to action through concrete marketing efforts. The goal is to create an ecosystem where dealers, sub-dealers, end-users, and everyone in the supply chain can benefit from Segway’s success.

A major highlight of the conference was the product launch event held on June 26, where Segway Powersports introduced two new models, the Segway AT10 and Segway UT6.

The Segway Powersports A10 ATV was revealed at the 2024 Segway Global Dealer Conference.

The Segway AT10 is a sporty ATV with exceptional power and performance. It features a four-stroke twin-cylinder engine with a maximum horsepower of 96 hp, maximum torque of 98 Nm, and a top speed of 77 mph. ABS and MUD versions are available to meet the demands of different terrain and road conditions. The AT10 wide version can be equipped with 30-inch tires, further enhancing its off-road capability with a ground clearance of up to 12 inches.

The Segway UT6 is an all-purpose UTV model designed for large space, high capacity, and heavy load. It combines entertainment, practicality, and comfort, offering off-road capability and support for high-difficulty tasks. The high-performance 567cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine provides ample power even when the vehicle is fully loaded. The premium UT6 version is upgraded with options for a fully enclosed cabin, protective roof, and heating system, making long-distance travel more enjoyable.

On June 27, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a test drive event featuring the entire range of Segway vehicles. This included the newly launched models and the Super Villain.