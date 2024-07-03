Segway launches lifetime factory powertrain warranty

Segway Powersports has introduced its Next-Gen Protection, a Limited Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. “It’s a benchmark that showcases the company’s commitment to quality and reliability,” says Jason Walling, vice president of sales and marketing of Segway. “We believe this is the ultimate display of confidence in the craftsmanship and durability of our product. We know we’ve got something special, so we wanted to do what nobody else would dare to. I guess you could say it’s a bit of a flex, but we really are invested in making customer assurance a top priority here at Segway.”

Under the new, standard, non-transferable manufacturer’s warranty, internal engine and transmission components are now protected on all 1000cc and above engines for the lifespan of the vehicle’s originally purchased ownership. Labor is also included, but normal wear items such as clutch components are not. Driveshafts, axles, and front differential components are also excluded from the lifetime coverage but can be found under the brand’s one-year warranty terms.

By providing this industry-leading warranty, Segway aims to redefine expectations in the powersports market by setting a precedent for reliability, and long-term value to its customers.