Segway named as Official UTV of UTV Takeover 2K24 Tour

Segway Powersports has been named the Official UTV of the UTV Takeover 2K24 Tour, the largest community-focused UTV event series in the U.S. As part of this partnership, Segway Powersports will host exclusive Segway Experience demo events at all three tour stops in Coos Bay, Oregon, Winchester Bay, Oregon, and Hurricane, Utah.

“We are thrilled to be the Official UTV of the UTV Takeover 2K24 Tour,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director of Segway Powersports. “This partnership allows us to connect directly with the UTV community and showcase our innovative vehicles in an exciting, hands-on environment at some of the premier riding destinations in the world.”

UTV Takeover 2024 will take place at Boxcar Hill in Coos Bay, Oregon June 25-30, Winchester Bay Dunes in Winchester Bay, Oregon September 3-8, and Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah October 15-20.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Segway Powersports experienced a record-breaking Q1, resulting in a 309% YOY wholesale increase and a 343% YOY retail increase. The company shares that these results solidify it as one of the fastest-growing companies in the powersports industry and confirm its strategy to deliver off-road vehicles enthusiasts want.