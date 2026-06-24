More than two dozen arrests were made and multiple firearms were seized during a Hells Angels motorcycle club gathering in San Diego last month, according to local law enforcement officials.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced June 22 that officers from local, county and state agencies conducted a coordinated enforcement operation during the Hells Angels’ annual “Southrun” event held May 29-30. (Photo: Todd Lappin/Flickr/CC)

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced June 22 that officers from local, county and state agencies conducted a coordinated enforcement operation during the Hells Angels’ annual “Southrun” event held May 29-30.

Police said more than 200 Hells Angels members traveled to the San Diego area for the event. More than 100 law enforcement personnel were assigned to monitor activities and conduct traffic enforcement throughout the weekend.

According to SDPD, the operation resulted in 64 traffic citations, four misdemeanor arrests and 20 felony arrests. Officers also seized 14 firearms and impounded multiple motorcycles and passenger vehicles.

According to SDPD, the operation resulted in 64 traffic citations, four misdemeanor arrests and 20 felony arrests. (Photo: SDPD)

Authorities alleged that some individuals encountered during the operation had loaded firearms, knives, hammers and other weapons. Police further stated that several of those arrested had prior criminal histories, including arrests related to homicide, robbery, DUI, narcotics sales and vehicle theft.

One individual allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph through the Lakeside and Alpine areas during heavy traffic conditions, according to SDPD.

The enforcement effort comes amid ongoing scrutiny of outlaw motorcycle gangs in Southern California. Police noted that Hells Angels members from the Southwest region have been linked to several violent incidents in San Diego County over the past five years.

Officers also seized 14 firearms and impounded multiple motorcycles and passenger vehicles. (Photo: SDPD)

Among the most high-profile cases was a June 2023 attack in Ocean Beach that led to a large-scale criminal investigation. In September 2023, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced grand jury indictments against 17 Hells Angels members and associates in connection with the incident.

No information was immediately released regarding the identities of those arrested during the 2026 Southrun event or the status of any pending criminal charges.

While the vast majority of motorcycle enthusiasts and organized riding groups operate lawfully, law enforcement agencies across the country continue to monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs that authorities allege are involved in criminal activity.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding criminal activity connected to motorcycle gangs to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers.