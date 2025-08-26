DealersLatest NewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Former sales manager accused of $9K theft from Pennsylvania dealership

The StaffAugust 26, 2025

Pennsylvania State police have charged a former sales manager at Legends Powersports in Jefferson County with allegedly stealing more than $9,000 from the dealership.

Police say Taylor admitted during an interview that he kept cash from certain sales and deposits rather than turning the money over to the business. He has been charged with two felony counts of theft. (Photo: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko/CC)

According to court documents, 39-year-old Orin Wolfe Taylor of DuBois resigned from the dealership in June after sending an email that reportedly acknowledged taking funds. A subsequent audit conducted by the dealership alleged a total of $9,398.77 missing between April and July.

Police say Taylor admitted during an interview that he kept cash from certain sales and deposits rather than turning the money over to the business. He has been charged with two felony counts of theft.

Bail was set at $20,000, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

Dealer takeaway: Incidents like this underscore the importance of maintaining robust internal controls, conducting regular audits, and implementing clear checks and balances to effectively manage cash and financing within a dealership.

Source: Courier Express

