Missouri Sheriff recovers stolen Can-Am UTV taken from Pitbull Powersports

The StaffJuly 23, 2025

A stolen Can-Am UTV taken from Pitbull Powersports last month has been recovered, thanks to a swift investigation by the Greene County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office and the help of local law enforcement partners.

Footage from Pitbull Powersports parking lot security camera shows the suspect walking across the parking lot to make a hole in the fence to drive the UTV through. The video was posted on KY3 News’ website. (Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report by KY3 News, the theft occurred in the early morning hours of June 12. Surveillance footage showed a man cutting through a fence at the Pitbull Powersports lot, located near Sunshine Street and West Bypass in Springfield, Missouri. Once inside, the suspect loaded a Can-Am Defender Max Lone Star edition off a trailer and drove it off the lot through the damaged fence.

Deputy Derek James told KY3 that the suspect appeared to have methodically targeted the vehicle. The all-black, full-cab UTV, which features roof-mounted speakers and carries an estimated value of $35,000, was considered a rare and distinctive model, potentially aiding its identification.

Despite the video footage, investigators initially struggled to identify the suspect. “With things like side-by-sides not driving on the streets every day, it’s easy for them to stay hidden — either in someone’s garage or out on a remote property,” James noted.

But in a positive turn, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that the suspect has now been apprehended and the UTV recovered.

Pitbull Powersports reported on Facebook that the UTV has been recovered, thanks to the detectives who also apprehended the suspect. (Photo: Pitbull Powersports/Facebook)

Pitbull Powersports posted an enthusiastic update to social media, expressing gratitude to Detective Bayer and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department:

“Caught that sucka! MANY THANKS to Detective Bayer for apprehending the thief and recovering our side-by-side. And thank you to Henry’s Towing for transferring it back to us!”

Dealers are reminded to review their security systems and storage practices, particularly during overnight hours, to protect high-value assets such as utility vehicles.

Sources: KY3 News / Greene County Sheriff’s Office

