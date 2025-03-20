New York dealership reports second break-in in two years

According to a local news report, Filer’s Powersports in Macedon, New York, was broken into on March 13. This is the second time this has happened since 2023. This time, however, nothing was stolen.

The dealership already beefed up its security following the first break-in, according to the assistant sales manager, who told News 8 that it is frustrating the break-ins continue to happen.

“It’s like someone broke into your house,” the assistant manager says.

Almost two years ago, Filer’s reported a smash-and-grab in which suspects stole several dirt bikes worth over $65,000.

This time, they had all of their bikes cabled together, and the alarm went off immediately. Police were on the scene in minutes, so the suspects didn’t have time to take anything. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Source: RochesterFirst.com