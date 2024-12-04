Trial date set for man charged buying ATVs with counterfeit check

The jury trial for an Irving, Texas, man suspected of being involved in a multi-state theft ring where items were purchased with counterfeit checks is set for the week of December 9, according to a report on radio station KTLO’s website.

Robert Jose Flores was arrested in January after he attempted to buy two ATVs at Next Level Powersports in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He pleaded not guilt and is set for trial on Dec. 9. (Photo: KTLO)

Roberto Jose Flores appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court on November 18, where he said he had been in jail for about nine months and asked if his $75,000 bond could be lowered. The state objected to a bond reduction.

Flores was arrested in January after he attempted to buy two ATVs at Next Level Powersports in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and a soundbar from a local stereo retail store. According to the report, the ATVs were valued at $26,000.

A Next Level Powersports employee who sold the ATVs to Flores said it would take about 30 minutes to get the units ready, upon which time he checked with his bank and was told the checks were bogus. The dealership then called the police who caught Flores in the parking lot.

KTLO shares that authorities contacted other businesses in Arkansas and found that almost $290,000 in merchandise had allegedly been bought by Flores with counterfeit checks.

The suspect’s charges include multiple counts of forgery and theft by receiving and theft of property. He pled not guilty to the charges on March 4.

According to the report, two Arkansas counties have placed holds on him, and Flores also has extradition holds from two Texas counties.