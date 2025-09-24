DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

McGrath Harley-Davidson in Iowa acquired, renamed Key City Harley-Davidson

The StaffSeptember 24, 2025

McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson has been sold by Mike and Pat McGrath to John Jennerjohn and Brody Meier, according to Performance Brokerage Services.

The dealership operates out of a 53,948-square-foot facility and has been recently redesigned with design elements inspired by Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District. (Photo: McGrath H-D/Google)

The dealership operates out of a 53,948-square-foot facility and has been recently redesigned with design elements inspired by Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District. Located along the Mississippi River at the meeting point of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, the store has long served riders in the Tri-State Area.

Jennerjohn and Meier are lifelong riders and Northeast Iowa natives. The pair also own Iron Hill Harley-Davidson in Waukon, Iowa, and said the Dubuque acquisition expands their regional footprint while keeping the business rooted in their home communities.

As part of the transition, the store will be renamed Key City Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 145 North Crescent Ridge in Dubuque, Iowa.

Performance Brokerage Services, which has handled nearly 900 dealership transactions in the past five years, represented the McGraths in the sale.

