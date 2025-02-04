Segway appoints Derek Jordahl to VP of sales and aftersales

Segway Powersports has named Derek Jordahl vice president of sales and aftersales. With over 22 years of experience, he has held leadership positions at four different OEMs and within finance and insurance organizations that support powersports dealers. His experience encompasses various roles, including sales, dealer development, product line sales management, and, most recently, executive leadership.

Segway Powersports has named Derek Jordahl, with over 22 years of experience in the industry, vice president of sales and aftersales. Photo courtesy of Segway

Jordahl has joined Segway Powersports with specific goals to develop and expand the organization in three key areas that he believes are essential for enhancing the brand. These areas include the U.S. dealer network, the sales team to support this network and the aftersales team, which plays a critical role in providing exceptional service to Segway Powersports dealers and their customers in the areas of parts, service and technical support.

While he has a wealth of experience, Jordahl is to bring an open-minded approach to his new role and try new and innovative strategies to help continue the trajectory of Segway’s growth in the U.S. powersports market. A historic brand like Segway represents a huge opportunity to make positive changes and push the industry into the next generation by focusing on new technology, new products and new partnerships.

“I am incredibly excited to have the privilege of leading this experienced, passionate and ultra-talented team of like-minded enthusiasts who all share the same drive to win,” says Jordahl.