Segway adds to its ATV range with the all-new AT10 W Mud

The StaffNovember 18, 2025

Segway Powersports recently introduced the AT10 W Mud at EICMA 2025, its newest ATV that is purpose-built for deep mud, wetlands, and forest trails that pairs high output performance with rider-friendly intelligence to help enthusiasts and professionals handle harsh conditions with greater control and confidence.

The AT10W Mud is versatile enough to suit landowners, weekend enthusiasts, and competitive riders. (Photos: Segway)

The AT10 W Mud is equipped with a 999cc 4-stroke twin-cylinder engine. It features a 97hp powertrain, supported by a wide stance for stability, and 12.6 inches of ground clearance to clear roots and ledges. A standard 4,500-lb. winch provides reliable extraction when a crossing is deeper than expected. The machine is configured for up to one meter of water wading, with intake routing, electrical protection, and drainage measures that support repeated immersion in mud and standing water.

Customizable components and accessories can be tailored for year-round use, while mud-focused tires and chassis geometry ensure traction and composure. Users can also add a snowplow for winter operations, as well as underbody protection, a rear bumper, and cargo storage. The optimized cooling layout is designed to reduce heat.

Segway’s newest ATV is purpose-built for deep mud, wetlands, and forest trails.

Riders can connect to the Smart Moving app, enable navigation and communication, visualize progress with off-road map guidance, and pair Bluetooth audio headsets or helmet systems to stay contactable.

The AT10 W Mud is versatile enough to be applied to several applications. Landowners would value its power delivery and route flexibility. Off-road enthusiasts can confidently ride through deep mud and tight technical terrain. For competitive riders, the AT10 W MUD is fine-tuned to maintain momentum through the sections where traction and visibility are hardest to hold.

Segway Powersports did not announce any specific pricing or release dates for the AT10 W Mud.

