EICMA returns to Milan with new tagline: ‘That’s Amore’

The StaffOctober 23, 2025

With its new slogan, “That’s Amore,” the 82nd edition of the International Motorcycle Exhibition will take place Nov. 4-9 in Milan, Italy, once again cementing its place as the global benchmark for the two-wheel mobility industry.

The International Motorcycle Exhibition, with its new slogan, “That’s Amore,” will be held in Milan, Italy, Nov. 4-9. (Photo: EICMA SPA)

Founded in 1914, EICMA is the world’s oldest and largest motorcycle trade show, and features a premier platform for manufacturers to unveil new products and innovations.

This year, more than 730 exhibitors, representing 2,000 brands and 50 different countries, will be in attendance. Among these, 10 countries will be exhibiting for the first time, including Estonia, Georgia, Ireland, Mexico, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates.

The “Made in Italy” contingent remains substantial and highly qualified, with Italian companies representing 30% of the exhibitors.

From discovering the latest market innovations to world premieres in the nine pavilions of Fiera Milano, from special content promoted by the EICMA organization to the presence of celebrities and riders, to the rich program of races, shows, and exhibitions offered in the MotoLive outdoor area, everything is ready to thrill the public and renew their love affair with the event.

