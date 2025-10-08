Verge Motorcycles will make a big splash at this year’s EICMA trade expo in Milan, unveiling the first scooter built on its revolutionary Verge Next Technology Platform — a system designed to transform how electric scooters and mopeds are developed and manufactured.

The Verge Next platform, now available for licensing to two-wheeler manufacturers worldwide, combines Verge’s advanced components and software to enable faster, more cost-efficient production of high-performance electric vehicles.

“The Verge Next technology platform is the answer to what the industry has been asking for — a complete, scalable solution for next-generation electric mobility,” says Tuomo Lehtimäki, CEO of Verge Motorcycles and head of the Verge Next unit. “We’ve already seen strong interest from manufacturers globally, and some have begun integrating our solutions into their upcoming models.”

At the heart of the platform is Verge’s signature donut motor, integrated directly into the wheel — now available for smaller two-wheelers in 12-inch configurations ranging from 2 kW (2.7 hp) to 15 kW (20 hp) and delivering up to 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. The platform also includes Verge’s new battery module for small vehicles, a smart software suite, and multifunction display screens — all designed for seamless interoperability.

Manufacturers can license the complete Verge Next platform or individual components, such as the donut motor, for use in their own designs.

The first scooter built on the Verge Next platform will debut November 4–9 at EICMA 2025 in Milan, where attendees can visit Verge in Hall 9, Stand M80 to see the innovation firsthand.