Muc-Off to showcase new products at EICMA

Muc-Off will showcase its full range of motorcycle cleaning, protection, and lubrication products, alongside new 2024 additions, which include Ceramic Coating and a battery-powered Mobile Pressure Washer at the 2024 EICMA Show in November. The company will also offer a first look at an exciting innovation launching in early 2025, which it claims will “revolutionize care and maintenance” for motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and more.

“EICMA is one of the most important events in the global motorcycle calendar, and we’re thrilled to be exhibiting this year. Our goal is to keep pushing the boundaries of motorcycle care with innovative solutions like our new Ceramic Coating, which offers riders the highest levels of protection and performance. We can’t wait to showcase our full range to the hundreds of thousands of fans at the show.” Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

Muc-Off’s new Mobile Pressure Washer, launched earlier this year, will also feature heavily. Powered by a 40v lithium-ion battery and 500w motor, and with a 20L integrated water tank, this all-in-cleaner cuts through grime quickly while protecting delicate surfaces and engine parts. It comes equipped with four lances, including a Snow Foamer – which instantly coats vehicles in Muc-Off’s fast-acting cleaner.

Attendees can also expect a full walk-through of their clean, protect, and lube process, with the team on hand to provide riders with useful tips and tricks for maintaining bikes to keep them running at peak performance with their award-winning range. The stand will also feature Muc-Off sponsored rider Scott Redding’s BMW M 1000 RR race bike.

As the world’s largest motorcycle show, EICMA provides the perfect platform for Muc-Off to connect with motorcycle enthusiasts, dealers, and industry professionals. Visit Muc-Off in Pavilion 14, Booth 24.