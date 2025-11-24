Verge reveals next-gen TS Pro with lighter donut motor, more range and U.S. market upgrades

Verge Motorcycles rolled out the next evolution of its TS Pro electric motorcycle at EICMA in Milan, delivering a major update to its best-selling model and adding features aimed squarely at performance-minded riders and the growing U.S. market.

The new TS Pro is now available for reservation on Verge’s website and at its U.S. showrooms, with test rides expected to begin in early 2026. (Photos: Verge Motorcycles)

The refreshed TS Pro — first introduced in 2022 — arrives with a lighter second-generation hubless donut motor, a new battery, revised ergonomics and an upgraded user interface. Verge CEO Tuomo Lehtimäki said the updates push the company’s engineering and rider-experience priorities forward.

Lighter, longer range

At the center of the update is Verge’s patented donut motor 2.0, delivering 1,000 Nm of torque (~740 ft.lbs.) but now 50% lighter, helping drop the bike’s total weight to 507 lbs. Verge says the redesign improves stability, efficiency and control, while maintaining 0–60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds.

A new 20.2 kWh battery boosts range to a claimed 217 miles, with fast charging in under 35 minutes. A 15-minute stop adds roughly 60 miles of range. The bike supports CCS charging in Europe and NACS in the U.S.

Updated interface

The TS Pro receives larger, clearer displays, improved connectivity, and a more intuitive interface built on Verge’s Starmatter digital platform. The system supports OTA updates, personalized ride settings, and upgraded internal hardware that can accommodate new features without physical changes.

For the U.S. market, Verge added DOT-required lighting, larger turn signals, and a foot brake.

Ride and ergonomics

Verge refined suspension and damping settings and adjusted the riding posture to a more ergonomic 25-degree angle.

Dealer takeaway

Verge does have some U.S. presence, but it’s mainly limited to showrooms and touchpoints for its electric motorcycle lineup. While Verge opened a showroom inside Bike Shed Moto Co in downtown L.A., according to its FAQ page, they say they’re “in the process of obtaining full homologation for the U.S. market. The company says it expects to begin U.S. deliveries as soon as Q1 2026.