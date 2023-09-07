Verge Motorcycles announces changes to leadership team  

Verge Motorcycles has appointed two top names in the automotive industry to scale up the company’s production to meet global demand. As of August 1, Alan Foster is COO and Haydn Baker is CPO of Verge Motorcycles.

Verge’s unique technology and design have gained attention among those interested in motorcycles and electric mobility around the world. Initial demand has driven orders, and the company plans to enter the U.S. market later this year. Foster and Baker will each play a leading role in Verge Motorcycles’ continued expansion.

“We have taken huge strides in the last year and established our place in the industry,” says Tuomo Lehtimäki, CEO of Verge. “Ensuring production capacity and quality are key as we continue to move into new markets. To be successful, growth requires above all the right people, and it is an honor to have industry veterans like Alan and Haydn as part of our team. The experience and expertise they bring with them is truly invaluable to us.”

COO Alan Foster will be responsible for increasing Verge Motorcycles’ production capacity, quality control and operations. Photos courtesy of Verge

Foster, who has worked in the automotive industry for more than four decades, has started as chief operating officer at Verge Motorcycles. He previously worked for more than 15 years at McLaren Automotive in various management positions and was involved in building a manufacturing technology center that produces all of McLaren’s road vehicles in addition to being a visitor destination for the car manufacturer. For the past few years, Foster has worked with leading automotive OEMs as an industry consultant through his own company. He will be responsible for increasing Verge’s production capacity, quality control and operations.

“Verge is in a very exciting phase of growth, and the potential is genuinely huge,” Foster says. “I believe my experience with scaling low-volume luxury products like McLaren will benefit Verge tremendously. What fascinates me most about Verge is its unique, game-changing technology, which inverts traditional technical solutions with its simplicity.”

CPO Hayden Baker will be responsible for Verge Motorcycles’ product development program, engineering processes and standards, and bringing scalability to the product portfolio.

Haydn Baker is a long-time automotive industry leader. In addition to a decade-long career in senior roles at McLaren Automotive, Baker has also worked at the U.S. electric car manufacturer Rivian, where he gained significant technical experience in electric vehicles. Baker will be responsible for Verge Motorcycles’ product development program, engineering processes and standards, and bringing scalability to the product portfolio.

“During my career, I have come across numerous innovations, each more exciting than the last, but Verge caught my attention because it really lives up to everything that has been promised,” Baker says. “It has been fascinating to see how the versatile product portfolio roadmap and strategy have been built around Verge’s key technologies, which already redefine the electric motorcycle market. I have strong belief in not only the product offering but also in my ability to help Verge scale to meet its ambitions.”