Verge Motorcycles appoints CFO

Verge Motorcycles has named Mark Wilson, who has served as an advisor on the Verge Motorcycles Advisory Board since March, as CFO. In this position, Wilson will oversee the growth of the company’s international business.

Wilson is a deeply experienced executive in the automotive industry, having most recently served as EVP & CFO for Aston Martin Lagonda Plc and formerly McLaren Automotive. He has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and has accumulated strong expertise in raising funding and growing international operations. The appointment comes at a critical time for Verge, which is just beginning to expand its operations into both the U.S. market and globally.

Mark Wilson, who has served as an advisor on the Verge Motorcycles Advisory Board since March, has been named CFO of the electric motorcycle company. Photo courtesy of Verge

“Verge’s unique innovation, state-of-the-art design and ambitious vision is attracting enormous interest amongst international investors despite the challenging economic environment,” Wilson says. “This is a pivotal moment for the company as it scales up to meet growing customer demand globally. With an order book running well into next year, Verge is primed to exert leadership in the electric superbike category. I’m thrilled to join such an exciting and dynamic business.”

“Mark Wilson’s strong expertise and long experience in the auto industry is extremely valuable to Verge, especially at this stage of our growth,” says Marko Lehtimäki, chief technology officer at Verge. “The company’s order book is growing at an accelerating pace, and with the help of future funding rounds, the company intends to ensure that delivery capacity is increased to meet the demand. Mark has unparalleled experience in all of these areas. The company is now entering a new era.”