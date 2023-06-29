Verge Motorcycles to utilize Tesla charging network

Electric superbike manufacturer Verge Motorcycles has announced that it will be the first in the industry to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging connector. The announcement is a concrete example of the pioneering spirit of the company, which will begin selling its electric superbikes in the U.S. market at the end of this year.

“We have been following with interest the discussion about the future of the charging infrastructure and Tesla’s decision to open up its NACS charging standard,” says Marko Lehtimäki, chief technology officer at Verge. “Providing our customers with a comprehensive and easy fast charging system is vital in terms of Verge’s growth. We are currently preparing to enter the US market, and as the Tesla of motorcycles, this decision seemed like a natural solution for us.”

Verge Motorcycles, which will begin selling its electric superbikes in the U.S. market at the end of this year, is the first in the industry to announces its plan to utilize Telsa's NACS charging system. Photo courtesy of Verge Motorcycles

Tesla’s decision to remove all the patents for its NACS charging standard has received a lot of international attention recently, after several major players in the industry, including General Motors, Ford and most recently electric car manufacturer Rivian, announced that they would adopt the charging system developed by Tesla. Following the move to open the NACS charging standard, competing operators can also add charging devices equipped with NACS connectors to their networks. Until now, the patent-protected system could only be used to charge Tesla’s own vehicles.

“Total customer service is everything for Verge. We want Verge owners to have access to the most extensive fast charging system in North America, which is why we plan to utilize Tesla's network of 17,000 charging stations,” says Pekka Parnanen, chief operating officer of Verge’s U.S. operations.