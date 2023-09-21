Energica selected to supply French police with electric patrol bikes

Energica, a manufacturer of electric motorcycles, has announced that it recently won the bid from UGAP (Union des Groupements d’Achats Publics), France’s leading public central purchasing body.

Energica will provide the French police with a custom version of the Experia model e-motorcycle. (Photo: Energica)

The contract offer was published in November 2022 and was aimed at supplying 2- and 3-wheeled vehicles for public customers, including French police agencies. In particular, the bid won by Energica – was related to the supply of “road trail” type electric motorcycles with more than 8kW of power.

Energica will therefore supply electric motorcycles – Experia model – in three versions: the regular version (unmarked police bike), National Police, and Gendarmerie versions. The Experia Green Tourer is a specially adapted model based on the model that was built for the Indonesian National Police for the 2022 G20 Bali Summit.

Energica will also provide French agencies with a patrol bike for the upcoming Olympics.

“We are proud of the trust placed in us by the French central purchasing body and are delighted to be working with such an important institution,” says Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor. “This new business extension opens up extraordinary possibilities for the company. The French government is implementing important policies supporting the adoption of electric vehicles for the next Olympics. We are honored to be part of this transition.”

Energica will work with Durisotti SAS, a company specializing in custom builds, and SARL Tendance Roadster, the first Energica dealer in France in 2017, to build and supply the electric bikes.

“Each Experia can be customized with local police colors, following the equipment mounting, lighting, radio, and siren requirements of each country,” Giacomo Leone, Energica sales director, comments.

Guillaume Tirard, Tendance Roadster managing director, adds: “We are delighted to have been selected by UGAP. This is a great recognition of all the work provided during these years. We look forward to starting this new and exciting adventure.”