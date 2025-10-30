ElectricLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

British electric bike maker Maeving brings its two-up RM2 to the U.S. market

The StaffOctober 30, 2025

British electric motorcycle manufacturer Maeving has unveiled the RM2, its first-ever two-seater model and the latest evolution in the brand’s growing U.S. lineup.

Building on the success of the single-seat RM1S, the new RM2 adds practical comfort and versatility. (Photos: Maeving)

The Maeving RM2 blends the company’s vintage styling with its removable battery technology — a system designed to eliminate range anxiety by allowing riders to charge anywhere, simply by removing the batteries and plugging them in like a laptop.

Building on the success of the single-seat RM1S, the new RM2 adds practical comfort and versatility. A bench seat, rear rack, and lockable top box make it easier for riders to take a passenger, store gear, or commute with convenience and style.

The Maeving RM2 features removable battery technology — a system designed to eliminate range anxiety by allowing riders to charge anywhere.

Key Specs

  • Top Speed: 70 mph
  • Range: Up to 80 miles
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • MSRP: Starting at $10,995 USD

Inspired by 1960s British icons like the Triumph T120 and BSA Gold Star, the RM2 features a shorter, wider tank and a more upright riding position, improving comfort and control for both city and open-road riding.

“The RM2 is a reminder of why we build motorcycles: not just to get from A to B, but to bring peace, connection, and joy to the journey,” says Seb Inglis-Jones, Maeving co-founder. “It’s a bike we’re proud to stand behind, and one we believe will carry Maeving’s mission even further—to bring electric motorcycling to as many people as possible.”

As part of its U.S. expansion, Maeving is also introducing a New Rider Program, offering a $250 reimbursement toward approved motorcycle safety courses to help first-time riders get started with confidence.

Dealer Takeaway

For U.S. powersports dealers, Maeving is currently a direct-to-consumer brand. We have reached out about any future plans to build a U.S. dealer network. As part of its U.S. expansion, Maeving has established two locations in Los Angeles (The Bike Shed, Motoring Club) where customers can view the bikes in person. However, these appear to function more like showrooms or brand touchpoints rather than franchised dealers.

