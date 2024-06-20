Triumph reveals limited edition ‘Elvis’ Bonneville T120

He was the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and even bought his buddies Bonnevilles after he rode one. The 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition is limited to only 925 units worldwide and celebrates Elvis and his Memphis Mafia group of friends who rode on Bonnevilles.

Inspiration for the Elvis Presley Limited Edition came from a story in 1965. Friend Jerry Schilling had ordered a new Triumph T120 Bonneville, and Elvis took it for a ride around the neighborhood. Elvis was impressed, and when he returned, he told his transportation manager, Alan Fortis, to “order one for all the guys, but…it has to be tonight!”

Motorcycle dealers Bill Robertson & Sons delivered seven Triumphs that night. Elvis and his friends rode together around Bel Air late into the evening, only stopping when neighbors called the police to complain.

Triumph Motorcycles is currently searching for the Memphis Mafia Bonnevilles, and anyone with information about these bikes is asked to email elvistriumph@triumphmotorcycles.com.

The Carnival Red color scheme was inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville, which was created in 2023 to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The bike also features “ELVIS” gold lettering on the tank, which Triumph intended to represent set lights. Elvis’s signature is also on the tank and side panels.

The “Taking Care of Business in a Flash” emblem on the front fender is a more subtle detail for Elvis fans. The line was said to be Elvis’s personal mantra, and the design was featured on the necklace presented to each of his Memphis Mafia friends.

Other details include tank stripes in Aluminum Silver, hand-painted gold line detailing, and a chrome finish on selected parts, including the sweeping exhaust with peashooter silencers. Each of the 925 bikes will feature a numbered handlebar clamp with Elvis Presley’s signature laser-etched onto it. The three-bar tank badge and machined engine fins recreate the look from the iconic 1959 Bonneville.

Each Elvis Presley Limited Edition bike will come with a Sony gold disc in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, along with a certificate of authenticity signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and CEO of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The 2025 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition will be available starting at $15,495 and will arrive in dealerships starting in September 2024.