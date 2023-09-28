Ryvid extends demo tour through October

Ryvid will be inviting motorcycle riders and media to join them at three exciting events in October. Guests can throw a leg over the company’s first product, the Anthem; a lightweight two-wheel EV for commuters and adventure-seekers alike.

Ryvid is inviting motorcycle riders and media to ride the Anthem e-motorcycle at three demo tour events in October. (Photo: Ryvid)

Designed, developed, tested and assembled in California within approximately one year, initial deliveries to the first customers began earlier this month. The Anthem’s accelerated program is in part thanks to a generous funding grant that has also allowed the company to create its Hawaiian Gardens headquarters and San Bernardino manufacturing facility.

Company co-founder, automotive designer and engineer Dong Tran explained, “Making sure Ryvid will be sustainable included everything from materials to assembly and finances. While the grant we received was a generous sum, the amount was relatively modest in terms of large-scale manufacturing. The money we requested was intended to cover production and get Ryvid to a place where we would be profitable and independent, without relying on future investments.”

Capable of speeds in excess of 75-mph, riders require a motorcycle license to operate the Ryvid Anthem, but the power delivery and riding position will be very familiar to many existing e-bike riders. Using motorcycle brake positions and a twist throttle, existing motorcyclists will also be familiar with the Anthem, while all will appreciate the addition of the electrically adjustable seat height and selectable reverse gear – two innovative features.

Demo Tour

The Ryvid Experiential Team will be setting up camp at three diverse, leading mobility shows through October. The tour kicks off at the Barber Vintage Festival on October 6-8 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

High among the exciting attractions will be Ryvid on the Proving Grounds. The demo lot will incorporate a number of leading manufacturers providing the latest products for visitors to ride. Registration for Demo Rides will begin at 8 am each day, Friday-Sunday, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to sample the unique qualities of the Ryvid Anthem. Every rider will be gifted a bandana, and helmets will be available to anybody without.

The second stop is at Electrify Expo Miami on October 14-15 at Miami Dade Fairgrounds. As the leading festival for every form of electric transportation, Electrify Expo provides visitors the opportunity to sample the latest electric cars and SUVs plus skateboards, scooters, bicycles, motorcycles and more. Again, the Ryvid Anthem will be available for test rides by qualified riders.

With Florida offering spectacular weather for riding, the Anthem EV is the ideal way to deal with traffic, parking and commuting at a price little higher than top-of-the-range e-bikes and significantly cheaper than the majority of full-size motorcycles.

The October Ryvid Anthem Tour concludes at Micromobility America on October 19-20 at Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, California. As the world’s largest conference for small vehicles and micro-mobility, the San Francisco event includes a trade show, panel discussions and more. Attending media will be able to discover and ride the Ryvid Anthem on Thursday 19th, while Ride Expo @ Micromobility America is open to the public on Friday 20th.

Advertisement