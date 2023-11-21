Verge Motorcycles unveils California Edition electric motorcycle

Verge Motorcycles revealed its California Edition electric motorcycle on the opening day of the 2024 LA Auto Show. The electric bike combines elegant, futuristic styling with world-class performance, according to the company.

The California Edition incorporates Verge’s patented hubless motor design and technology. The motor of the bike is located in the rear wheel to allow for a larger battery, resulting in a longer range and a more stable and smooth riding experience.

Verge’s California Edition electric motorcycle incorporates the company’s patented hubless motor design and technology. Photo courtesy of Verge

The California Edition is powered by the stout Verge TS Pro platform, producing an impressive 1000 Nm of torque with a top speed of 124 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Verge’s newest motorcycle implements an Ohlins suspension system that provides elite handling and comfort while riding. The battery has a fast charging time of 35 minutes and a range of up to 217 miles on a single charge.

“The California Edition stands out in a few ways compared to previous Verge models,” says Ville Piippo, co-founder and chief product officer of Verge. “First, the colorway is inspired by the California Poppy’s brilliant orange color. The fairings on this bike also sport a dual-tone finish of orange and black and has custom California Edition branding on the side. This limited edition motorcycle also comes with a large touch screen HMI that is customized to support special visuals each time the bike is turned on. We are confident that the California Edition will turn heads out on the open road, and we’re very proud of the work our team put in to make this possible.”

Verge Motorcycles will produce the California Edition in a limited quantity.

The Verge California Edition electric motorcycle has a fast charging time of 35 minutes and a range of up to 217 miles on a single charge.