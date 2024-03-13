Following numerous questions, comments, and opinions, Stark Future has offered its take on the recent press conference held on March 8, 2024, during the first MXGP event of the season in Argentina.

Electric motorcycle maker Stark Future, has come out against MXGP’s recent proposal of a separate electric support class. The company says it wants to run head-to-head with ICE bikes. (Photo credit: Stark Future)

Stark Future released a statement that it firmly opposes MXGP/Infront’s proposal to introduce a separate electric support class alongside MXGP events. While recognizing the goal of driving technological advancements, Stark Future believes that segregation is not the solution. Instead, the company believes integration offers an opportunity for all sides to thrive.

By embracing new technologies at the highest level of racing, Stark Future says it envisions making racing more captivating for fans while fostering the strongest technological improvements across the board.

With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of motocross performance and innovation, Stark Future firmly believes that true competition and integration, where the fastest machines go head-to-head, will usher in new innovation and push the sport to new heights.

The company’s statement says, “The vision of Stark Future is to build the fastest motocross bike in the world and demonstrate that electric is not a compromise but a formidable contender.”

The electric motorcycle company says that a separate class (as proposed by MXGP) would compromise the essence of competition and risk stifling progress. Instead of fostering innovation, this approach fragments the championship and dilutes the level of competition. Thus, Stark Future is advocating for the integration of electric bikes into the existing MXGP grid, which would promote innovation and benefit the broader motocross community while offering better viewing figures for MXGP programs.

Stark Future is urging MXGP to reconsider its proposal and explore ways to integrate electric into ICE classes.

“Stark Future recognizes the importance of innovation in the future of motocross,” the company says. “Integrating electric bikes into MXGP would revitalize innovation within the sport and address challenges such as noise pollution, maintenance costs, and accessibility.”

Stark Future is now urging MXGP/ Infront to reconsider the proposal for a separate electric support class and explore avenues to better integrate electric bikes into MXGP and MX2 grids. Towards that end, the company is inviting industry stakeholders to join in promoting innovation and ensuring that motocross continues to thrive.