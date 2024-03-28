Pirelli partners with FIM Mini Cup USA series for 2024

Pirelli recently announced it is teaming up with the 2024 FIM Mini Cup USA series to support grassroots motorsports and nurture the next generation of racing talent.

As part of its partnership, Pirelli will supply 10- and 12-inch Diablo Superbike slicks as the spec tire for both MiniGP classes. (Photo: Pirelli)

The FIM Mini Cup USA series features the Ohvale 160 and Ohvale 190 classes, which serve as qualifiers for aspiring riders aiming to secure a spot in the FIM MiniGP World Series in Valencia, Spain later this year.

As part of its partnership, Pirelli will supply 10- and 12-inch Diablo Superbike slicks as the spec tire for both classes, ensuring all competitors have access to tires that prepare them for the challenges of the international racing stage.

The FIM Mini Cup USA series consists of five rounds, with three rounds running in conjunction with the ASRA Championship rounds:

Summit Point: May 25-26

Virginia International Raceway: June 22-23

Carolina Motorsports Park: July 20-21

Pittsburgh International Race Complex: August 17-18

Virginia International Raceway: September 7-8

“Pirelli is honored to partner with the 2024 FIM Mini Cup USA series, further reinforcing our commitment to fostering racing talent at every level,” says Oscar Solis, senior racing manager at Pirelli. “We believe in providing racers with the best tools and technology to succeed, and our involvement in this series underscores our dedication to supporting the growth and development of motorsports.”

The FIM Mini Cup USA series serves as an essential stepping stone for American riders aspiring to compete in the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, offering invaluable experience and exposure on the path to international success.