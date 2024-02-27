2WTD to host Mini Cup qualifiers in Southern California



MotoAmerica has announced that Two Wheels Track Days will host three Mission Mini Cup By Motul qualifiers at two different racetracks in Southern California.

Young racers of all ages can now attempt to qualify for the Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final via qualifiers at two different racetracks in Southern California with Two Wheel Track Days. Photo courtesy of Two Wheel Track Days.

Two Wheels Track Days will host two series qualifiers at Willow Springs’ Horse Thief Mile in Rosamond, California (April 13 and May 11) and a third at Apex Racing Center in Perris, California (March 30-31).

“We’re excited to be a part of the MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup By Motul qualifiers,” says Two Wheel Track Days President Sergio Florez. “Horse Thief Mile and Apex Racing Center are quality racetracks and it will be great to watch our young racers as they try to qualify for the National Final.”

The Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final will be held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 9-11.

The Two Wheels Track Days Series qualifiers will run the full slate of Mission Mini Cup By Motul classes: GP160, GP190, Street GP, Stock 50, Stock 110 and Stock 125.