Triumph backs PHR Performance Team in return to Daytona 200

The PHR (Peter Hickman Racing) Performance Team, supported by FreedomRoad Financial, will head to Florida in March to tackle the Daytona 200, with racers Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper setting their sights on clinching another victory aboard a Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

The PHR Performance Team is preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes in the UK for the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 in March. (Photo credit: Triumph)

Hickman’s PHR Performance Team will be preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes in the UK with Triumph’s official support. Now in its 82nd year, the Daytona 200 runs on March 9th at the famed Daytona International Speedway with a race start time of 1 pm ET.

The 2024 event presents an exciting opportunity for Hickman, in particular, to compete at the race he’s long desired to tackle while also serving as a valuable chance for more track time piloting the Triumph machine that he’ll race at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

PHR’s Peter Hickman will race the same bike at Daytona and the Isle of Man TT this year.

“This iconic race holds a special place in the history of Triumph Racing. In fact, Brandon Paasch won on the Street Triple 765 in its first outing at Daytona in 2022, and he credits the engine with making the difference when he powered to his dramatic victory,” Steve Sargent, Triumph’s chief product officer, comments. “It’s the same three-cylinder 765 that forms the basis of the bikes Hickman and Cooper are racing this year. This race, along with our entries into Supercross and Motocross and a strong commitment in Supersport, means that 2024 should be a very exciting year for Triumph Racing.”

Peter Hickman, PHR Performance team owner and rider, remarks: “The Daytona 200 is a race that I’ve not only watched for many years but also always wanted to compete in. To finally get everything in place to run not only myself but also “Coopes” as the official Triumph entry is absolutely amazing and I cannot wait! We’re running the same bikes we’ll be running at the Isle of Man TT this year, so it gives us a good platform for extra testing.

Richard Cooper, PHR Performance Team rider, adds, “It’s a huge effort from everyone in the team to get the bikes, equipment, and personnel over from the UK, but with the team we have, I’m confident we’ll be right at the sharp end from the first practice. Looking at the previous results, the Triumph Street Triple has been a great package, winning in ‘22 and delivering a strong pace in ’23. I’m looking forward to meeting and putting on a good show for the fans in March.”

Triumph has a long association with Daytona, tracing its roots back to the factory team victories in 1966 and 1967 for Buddy Elmore and Gary Nixon respectively. Sensationally, Brandon Paasch won in 2022 on the debut of the Street Triple 765 under the Supersport regulations, using the triple’s torque to power out of the last corner in a dash to victory, taking the flag by 0.007 seconds.