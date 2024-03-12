Josh Herrin waited 13 years to win his second Daytona 200 last year, but he only had to wait 364 days to win his third on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. Herrin became the sixth three-time winner of the Daytona 200 with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati rider joining Dick Klamfoth, Brad Andres, Roger Reiman, Kenny Roberts, and Mat Mladin as those with a trio of victories.

Josh Herrin was dominant in winning his third Daytona 200. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

The 82nd running of the Daytona 200 featured drama and luck, both good and bad, which is a mainstay of a 200-mile race that features two pit stops and 57 laps. This year’s bad luck award goes to Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante, who spent most of the afternoon trying to chase down Herrin and had second place in the bag until running out of gas on the final lap. Fortunately, Escalante at least managed to coast to the finish line, but he lost three positions in the process and crossed the line a heart-breaking fifth.

Forty riders finished the race, with 17 failing to do so. Notables among those DNFs included Peter Hickman, Josh Hayes, David Anthony, Richard Cooper, and Xavi Forés. The Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing YZF-R6 expired on the opening lap.

82nd Daytona 200 results:

1-Josh Herrin (Ducati)

2-Tyler Scott (Suzuki)

3-Hayden Gillim (Suzuki)

4-Richie Escalante (Suzuki)

5-Karel Hanika (Yamaha)

6-Marvin Fritz (Yamaha)

7-Brandon Paasch (Suzuki)

8-Stefano Mesa (Ducati)

9-Ben Young (Suzuki)

10-Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki)

“That was two dream pit stops,” says Herrin. “I’m not going to lie. I didn’t have much faith in my team going into the race after the pit stop challenge yesterday and some of the practice we did yesterday. I was nervous. But they impressed me. I owe them an apology for doubting them, for sure. They’ve been working super hard this week to make everything as perfect as they can. That was as close to perfect as we could have gotten. I owe the entire race to those guys for doing those two amazing pit stops.”

Mission King Of The Baggers

Three of MotoAmerica’s season championships kicked off at Daytona International Speedway as an undercard to the Daytona 200, with the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship having two feature races. Baggers on the banking are a sight to see, and the fans enjoyed every lap of the race class that has become an international phenomenon.

Kyle Wyman won the Baggers race for the second straight day on Saturday. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

Saturday’s Daytona Bike Week-concluding Mission King Of The Baggers race two was, in many ways, a carbon copy of Friday’s KOTB race one. The podium for both races was exactly the same, with Harley-Davidson Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman getting the double win on the high banks. For Wyman, it was his 13th and 14th wins in the class and the 19th and 20th victories of his AMA/MotoAmerica racing career.

BellissiMoto Twins Cup

It seems pretty safe to say that Gus Rodio knows how to win races at Daytona International Speedway. After taking the victory in Twins Cup race one last year, the Rodio Racing Aprilia rider went one better and did the double this year, winning Friday’s BellissiMoto Twins Cup race one and finishing out his Daytona event with a win in Saturday’s race two.

Super Hooligan National Championship

Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson’s Cory West came close to getting revenge for his DQ from last year’s Mission Super Hooligan National Championship with his third-place finish in race one. He got full revenge, giving the Harley-Davidson Pan America its first-ever victory while leading a Harley sweep of the podium. It was not only his first Super Hooligan win but his first win of any kind in the MotoAmerica Championship.

Robinson claims fourth Daytona AFT victory

Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) defended his adopted home turf to reign in Friday’s Mission SuperTwins Main Event to conclude a hugely entertaining Royal Enfield Short Track at Daytona II at the Daytona International Speedway Short Track.

Brandon Robinson (No. 44) claimed his fourth Daytona short track win in the AFT SuperTwins main event.

Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) rebounded from his Thursday disappointment to claim a dominating win in Friday’s Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER rematch.

The young Australian ripped out to the holeshot in the restart that followed an early red flag and immediately stretched out a second-plus advantage at the front. Meanwhile, triple Daytona ST winner and double defending class champion Kody Kopp (No. 1 Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus KTM 450 SX-F) moved up from third into second after working past impressive sophomore Logan Eisenhard (No. 66 Hannum’s Harley-Davidson KTM 450 SX-F) with five of the race’s scheduled six minutes still on the clock.

In the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Main, Kenzie Luker (No. 17 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited) edged Thursday winner Taia Little (No. 11 Royal Enfield/Parts Unlimited) by 0.275 seconds for the Friday victory.

