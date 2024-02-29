Bridgestone prepares for its largest racing presence at Daytona 200

Bridgestone Americas will have its largest racing presence to date at the 82nd running of the Daytona 200, which will take place March 7-9 at Daytona International Speedway. Bridgestone will supply tires from its premium motorcycle tire line, BATTLAX, to 15 riders from seven different countries, including Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolo Canepa from the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART Yamaha) who are the reigning champions of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC).

Bridgestone will supply tires from its BATTLAX motorcycle tire line to 15 riders from seven different countries. Photo courtesy of Bridgestone

Bridgestone-backed riders in the Daytona 200 motorcycle race include:

Marvin Fritz, YART Yamaha (Austria)

Karel Hanika, YART Yamaha (Czech Republic)

Niccolo Canepa, YART Yamaha (Italy)

Ben Young, Team BATTLAX (Canada)

Trevor Daley, Team BATTLAX (Canada)

Diego Perez Zuasti (Spain)

Matt Truelove (England)

Harry Truelove (England)

Alex Coelho (Portugal)

Sébastien Tremblay (Canada)

Maverick Cyr (Canada)

Brad MacRae (Canada)

Matt Simpson (Canada)

Alexandre Michel (Canada)

Samuel Guérin (Canada)

“We’re ecstatic to mark our largest presence to date on the iconic Daytona International Speedway and feature our cutting-edge technology in our Bridgestone BATTLAX race tires at this year’s highly anticipated Daytona 200,” says Jared Williams, general manager, Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire, U.S. and Canada. “We look forward to an exhilarating weekend of speed and competition, showcasing the power of Bridgestone tires at the forefront of motorsports excellence.”

Bridgestone will also team up with top Canadian Superbike Championship riders Ben Young and Trevor Daley to form Team BATTLAX, which will debut at the Daytona 200. Team BATTLAX will compete on a pair of identical custom Suzuki Canada GSX-R750 builds featuring Bridgestone BATTLAX race tires.

Bridgestone’s presence at the Daytona 200 aligns with the “Emotion” and “Ease” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment, encompassing eight values all beginning with the letter “E,” solidifies Bridgestone’s dedication to fostering a more sustainable world.